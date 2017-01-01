Tool for Relational Database

Latest release: 24-Aug-2017

TablePlus currently Supports

PostgreSQL MySQL RedShift SQL Server MariaDB

Coming soon

Oracle CockroachDB Server

Native, Fast & Secured

TablePlus is a native app which helps you easily edit database data and structure.

TablePlus includes many security features to protect your database, including native libssh and TLS to encrypt your connection.

Multi Tabs & Code Review

TablePlus supports multi-tab and multi-window viewing, as well as generates code review whenever you make a change to your database.

Powerful SQL Editor

Highlight syntax

Indent SQL Command

Split Results into Tabs

Save favorite SQL to snippet

Customize font size

Customizable Appearance

TablePlus' smartly designed interface not only gives you powerful functions, but also allows you to personalize your database workspace by changing themes and font sizes.

Our shortcut keys also help you work faster and be more efficient.

