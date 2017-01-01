Tool for Relational Database
Native, Beautiful, Friendly
Latest release: 24-Aug-2017
TablePlus currently Supports
Coming soon
Native, Fast & Secured
TablePlus is a native app which helps you easily edit database data and structure.
TablePlus includes many security features to protect your database, including native libssh and TLS to encrypt your connection.
Multi Tabs & Code Review
TablePlus supports multi-tab and multi-window viewing, as well as generates code review whenever you make a change to your database.
Powerful SQL Editor
Highlight syntax
Indent SQL Command
Split Results into Tabs
Save favorite SQL to snippet
Customize font size
Customizable Appearance
TablePlus' smartly designed interface not only gives you powerful functions, but also allows you to personalize your database workspace by changing themes and font sizes.
Our shortcut keys also help you work faster and be more efficient.